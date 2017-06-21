Blue Jays foiled by the .500 mark again: DiManno

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Oh for Corpus Christi sake.Yes, nowhere near here but still in the Lone Star State and as close to a colloquial cuss as we can get in the sports pages of a family newspaper. (Not my family, mind.)Really, Toronto has got to get itself over the hump of the .500 heebie-jeebies.Eight times now they’ve bumped their collective noggin against that apparently iron rebar, steel-buttressed, mortar-vaulted ceiling, recoiling once again from a dead-draw win/loss percentage on the season.The Jays made it O-for-octet on Tuesday night at Globe Life Park, swooning 6-1 in the enervating heat to the rival and reviled Rangers, led by their starter, Nick Martinez.Article Continued BelowAside: The booing of Jose Bautista is getting real tiresome. Rather like Bautista’s 0-fer at the plate Tuesday night, truth to say.Another shaky start from a rotation fixture — Francisco Liriano bit the L-biscuit this time. And for the 20th time, a Toronto starter failed to go five innings.There’s only so much a gassed bullpen can do as a pickup tonic relief cadre, especially with an offence yet again in stasis, just have a dozen hits collected. Texas, with a troika of home runs, had no such issues on an evening when balls seemed to be jet-propelled through the barometric atmosphere.