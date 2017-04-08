Blue Jays look to regain pitching dominance with Aaron Sanchez

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA.—After Francisco Liriano’s disastrous debut on Friday night put the Toronto Blue Jays in a hole that would ultimately prove too deep to dig out of, John Gibbons and company are looking to get back to strong starts on the mound. Cue Aaron Sanchez. The 24-year-old is scheduled to make his own debut on Saturday, in the third of four games here against American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays. Sanchez will look to help break the series’ 1-1 deadlock in the Blue Jays favour in his first outing since popping a blister on his pitching hand late in spring training. Read more: Liriano rocked in Jays’ loss to RaysToronto made sure Sanchez had a light spring after pitching more than 200 innings through the regular season and the playoffs last year, but manager Gibbons is excited to see where this season takes the youngster.Article Continued Below“The sky’s the limit. I think he’s just going to get better and better with more experience and I think once he masters his off-speed stuff — his curveball, his changeup — he’ll be really, really tough,” Gibbons said on Friday. Gaining command of his fastball and increasing the usage of that changeup were two things Sanchez specifically concentrated on this spring, as he worked to build on an impressive 15-2 record in 2016.There is no telling how good the right-hander could be, Gibbons believes. On Saturday, living up to those lofty expectations begins again for Sanchez.