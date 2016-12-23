Blue Jays need a new plan of attack

If the season were to start tomorrow, the Blue Jays lineup would not be equipped enough to deal with Boston, the American League East favourite after adding left-hander Chris Sale to a now deep rotation this off-seasonThat’s the feeling, at least among the team’s fan base, which has been in a mostly gloomy mood this off-season. And that mood wasn’t pacified when Edwin Encarnacion agreed to join the Cleveland Indians on Thursday.With Encarnacion and his beloved “Edwing” home-run trot now gone, the Jays lineup is obviously changed, with the perception that it is weaker and less likely to challenge for the post-season.In fact, the off-season concerns — that the current roster needs at least two left-handed bullpen options and a pair of corner outfielders — seem more pressing to fans with Encarnacion’s vacancy so fresh.But the starting nine, as it sits now, still boasts star power, leadership, and experience — enough to certainly hang around the wild-card race, depending on the overall pitching performance. The caveat, though, remains firm: The pitching will have to make up for the loss of power that Encarnacion and Jose Bautista have delivered in recent seasons.Article Continued BelowToronto will not make up those runs in full. It will also have to increase stolen-base attempts, move runners better and more frequently, score earlier in games, and work magic with its bullpen (even if two southpaws are added) to add up to a team that will likely have to range near or over the 90-win plateau to flirt with a post-season berth.The bulk of the pressure, for now, falls on a current core of Josh Donaldson, Troy Tulowitzki, Russ Martin and Kevin Pillar. Of note, there is no true cleanup hitter, at least one that is in his prime production years. And none of the big four are corner outfielders.Devon Travis belongs in the core as well, with the franchise justifiably believing in a solid upside for the personable second baseman. But Travis is also coming off surgery, which will remain a small question mark until he shows consistency on both sides of the ball when the season starts.

