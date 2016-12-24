Blue Jays pay huge price for insulting Encarnacion: DiManno

The roar of the crowd, like rolling thunder, felt like it might go on forever.Remember?A fastball that cracked off the bat of Edwin Encarnacion, leaving a vapour trail as it departed orbit — a three-run walk-off jack in the wild-card game against Baltimore. Eighty-one days ago.Or a gorgeous August afternoon at the yard a year earlier, Encarnacion going long once-twice-thrice off a trio of Detroit pitchers: nine RBIs and E.E. befuddled by the hundreds of hats that cascaded on to the field.Or May 2014, a home-run binge — 16, accounting for fully half of his 32 hits that month.Article Continued BelowOr any of the monster-mashes, lesser variations of the jaw-dropping 488-footer that slammed off the third deck facing in 2012.Or, poignantly, Encarnacion sitting alone in the home dugout after the final regular-season game this past Sept. 29, staring out at the field, wondering if he’d played his last at the Rogers Centre as a Blue Jay.Cherish those memories, Toronto. They’re all you have left of Double-E.

