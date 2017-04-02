Blue Jays put closer Roberto Osuna on disabled list

Roberto Osuna will start the Major League Baseball season on the 10-day disabled list thanks to a cervical spasm, the Toronto Blue Jays announced Sunday. The 22-year old closer made just three spring training appearances for the Blue Jays after returning from a short stint at the World Baseball Classic with his native Mexico, and he did not appear to be throwing as hard as usual. The speed gun display was off during one appearance in Dunedin, Fla. Sunday’s injury news, announced as Toronto revealed its opening-day roster for Monday’s game in Baltimore, came after Osuna battled stiffness in his neck and upper back during spring training. He was hit hard by Italy during the WBC, not recording an out, but did not give up an earned run in his spring appearances.Osuna’s stint on the disabled list will be backdated to April 1. Dominic Leone, 25, a right-handed reliever the Jays claimed off waivers last fall, will take Osuna’s place on the opening-day roster. Jason Grilli will likely serve as Toronto’s closer for the first week of the season.Osuna is joined on the 10-day disabled listed by outfielder Dalton Pompey (concussion) and pitchers Bo Schultz (right elbow) and Glenn Sparkman (right thumb). Reliever Mike Bolsinger was designated for assignment and outfielder Melvin Upton Jr. was released.Article Continued BelowUpton, who offers a mix of speed and power, was acquired from San Diego last July. He hit just .196 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 57 games with the Jays, and his struggles carried over to the spring as he tried to land a platoon role in left field.The Jays’ opening-day roster:Pitchers: Marco Estrada, J.A. Happ, Marcus Stroman, Francisco Liriano, Aaron Sanchez, Joe Biagini, Jason Grilli, J.P. Howell, Dominic Leone, Aaron Loup, Joe Smith, Ryan Tepera