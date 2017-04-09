Blue Jays squander solid Aaron Sanchez start, lose to Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA.—A battle of aces here Saturday night couldn’t have been farther from the Francisco Liriano fiasco the night before. Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez and Tampa Bay Rays righty Chris Archer went toe-to-toe until Sanchez left after seven stellar innings. But the outcome was decided long after they left.READ MORE: Jays closer Osuna on track for home openerArticle Continued BelowQuiet Jay Morales plans to make noise at the plateCasey Lawrence, called up from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons after a bullpen-taxing Friday night, took the loss after walking in the winning run with two out in the bottom of the 11th inning. Lawrence nearly got out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation, striking out Evan Longoria before running the count full against Brad Miller. His fastball was high and outside, forcing home Mallex Smith, who had led off the inning with a double to right field.“That’s what happens with the game (Friday) night,” manager John Gibbons said of the bullpen situation. “We had a few guys that weren’t available tonight. A game like that where a starter gets knocked out in the first, it can mess things up for a couple of days.”