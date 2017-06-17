Blue Jays strike out again with .500 in reach: Griffin

The Blue Jays — following an abysmal 11-4 loss to the White Sox — remain just three games out of the second wild-card spot, but in terms of legitimate contenders they might as well be playing in another galaxy far, far away. For the seventh time this season, the Jays entered a game with a chance to reach the .500 mark. For the seventh time they failed. Mediocrity, thy name is Blue Jays.On this night, right-handed starter Joe Biagini did not have it, but then again neither did most of his defenders. Chicago’s Alen Hanson led off with a slow bouncer out towards second base that changed direction. A snap throw by Darwin Barney was late. After a base-on-balls, right fielder Jose Bautista misplayed a deep line drive off the fence, missing it on the way to the wall and again on the way back. It was a two-run triple for Jose Abreu.With three runs already in and a runner on second, Biagini bounced off the mound on the third-base side to field a chopper by Tim Anderson. Off balance, he fired it over first baseman Justin Smoak’s head and against the stands in foul territory for the fourth run. There could have been six outs in the first inning.Article Continued BelowThe second was not much better for the Jays’ leather. Yolmer Sanchez sliced a slow ground ball past Biagini that Barney charged in on, then threw late again. Back to the top of the order, Hanson ripped a vicious line drive off the glove of Josh Donaldson at third base that changed direction slightly on its way out to left. Melky Cabrera and Abreu then stroked back-to-back doubles to the alley, chasing Biagini after one-plus inning, his shortest outing as a starter, and seven runs.“I kind of felt like I was not staying within my mechanics very well,” Biagini said in a moment of self-diagnosis. “This is something that I used to struggle with a lot in the minor leagues, especially my first couple of years. I made some improvements on that over the course of a couple of years, but once in a while it flares up a little bit. It’s nicer to at least know, than to have no idea.”Cabrera, who played for the Jays in 2013 and 2014, went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double, a walk and four RBIs.