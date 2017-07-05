Blue Jays take wacky finale at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK—The Blue Jays got lucky on a warm Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, mounting a winning rally against all-star reliever Dellin Betances without the benefit of a hit.The hard-throwing right-hander walked the bases loaded and, after a called strikeout of Jose Bautista, walked third baseman Russell Martin to force home the winning run for a 7-6 victory in a contest poorly played by both sides.Danny Barnes was credited with the win, pitching 1 2/3 shutout innings after a similar number by lefty Aaron Loup; the bullpen pitched 4 1/3 scoreless.Jays closer Roberto Osuna, not named to the all-star game in favour of Betances, came in for his 21st save; his 20th in a row. Osuna fanned the dangerous Aaron Judge for the final out, representing the winning run. Satisfying?Article Continued Below“Absolutely,” Osuna said with a smile. “It’s always good to face one of the best hitters in the league. For me, he’s kind of a lowball hitter; you have to show him something up and then go back down. That’s what I did today.”It was a much different story for Jays starter Marco Estrada. Following a series of head-scratching starts dating back to his first outing in June, Estrada was hoping to give himself a solid Yankee Stadium present on the occasion of his 34th birthday. And for three innings, it looked as if he would get his wish, facing the minimum nine batters on 43 pitches.But then the wheels fell off.