Blue Jays will once again be in playoff mix: Griffin

An adage in life states: “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.” And for the Toronto Blue Jays, that means being shoulder to shoulder with their most intense baseball enemies battling for the division title or a wild-card berth for a third straight season.The AL East at one time was all about the Yankees and the Red Sox. The Jays and Orioles always were mid-pack, with the small-revenue Rays bringing up the rear. That order was scrambled in 2008 when the Rays captured their first division title and since then all AL East teams have remained competitive in a five-team scramble. But one AL East constant over the past 10 years is that the division has been one of the best, if not the best, in Major League Baseball. In fact, the division’s last losing season was in 2006. In the 10 seasons since, the East is a combined 358 games above .500. Clearly, to be the best, the Jays know they must beat the best over 162 games. Following is one man’s AL East ranking of the division’s five teams in 2017 by manager, position players, starting rotation and bullpen closer.ManagerArticle Continued BelowBaltimore’s Buck Showalter still ranks as the division’s best, although the gap has narrowed since his inexplicable decision to leave Zach Britton, the AL’s top closer last season, in the bullpen as the Orioles lost the wild-card game in walk-off fashion to the Jays.The Yankees’ Joe Girardi rates second in the division, ahead of Blue Jays skipper John Gibbons, who finds himself in a perfect situation, with the right type of clubhouse for his personality. Former Jays bench boss John Farrell (Red Sox) slides in at fourth behind Gibbons. Even though Boston won a World Series in Farrell’s first year (2013), Red Sox fans don’t love him. Kevin Cash (Rays) ranks fifth.