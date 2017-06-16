Blue Jays work to restore organizational depth at three-day MLB draft

From selecting Logan Warmoth at No. 22 overall to the Sean Ross pick some 39 rounds later at No. 1,209, the Toronto Blue Jays took another step in restocking their prospect talent pool at this week’s Major League Baseball draft.“We’re very pleased with how the last three days unfolded,” Blue Jays amateur scouting director Steve Sanders said Thursday. “Again I’m still sort of taking a deep breath in looking back at the 41 selections over the last few days. But all in all, we’re happy with how the draft went and the players we were able to get.“We look forward to getting them signed and out on the field, watching them play (as they) get their professional careers started.”Read more:Jays focus on position players early in draftArticle Continued BelowJays play it both ways with first-round MLB draft picks: GriffinMLB draft has always been a crapshoot: GriffinThe Blue Jays are trying to restore some of their organizational depth after it took a hit in 2015 when then-GM Alex Anthopoulos unloaded several prospects at the trade deadline to make a push for the post-season.