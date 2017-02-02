Blues Shattenkirk, Leafs van Riemsdyk have stories to swap

ST. LOUIS—At first rivals, and now friends, the Maple Leafs’ James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Shattenkirk of the Blues are going through the same stage of their NHL careers at the same time.Because of their talent, the contract situation and the teams they’re on, they have both been subjected to trade speculation this season.“It hasn’t affected me at all,” van Riemsdyk said Thursday before the Leafs-Blues game. “As you get more experience, it’s easy not to take things like that so personally. You just realize it is part of the business side of the game. “When you get towards the end of your contract in particular, teams want to explore their options. It doesn’t mean anything personal against you. It is part of their diligence. I don’t let it bother me.”Shattenkirk just turned 28, is a right-handed shot — something coveted in a defenceman — and earns $4.25 million this season. He’s an unrestricted free agent July 1, and the Blues, underachieving this year to the point they had to fire their coach, might not to want to lose him for nothing.Article Continued BelowVan Riemsdyk will turn 28 in May, a power forward, and earns the same amount of money. He’s an unrestricted free agent July 1, 2018. But the thinking is the Leafs need, umm, a right-handed-shooting defenceman and might get a decent return for van Riemsdyk at his relatively low salary cap hit this season, given his offensive numbers.“We might have something to talk about in a few weeks,” Shattenkirk said. “Trade talk doesn’t change my mentality too much. I’m here to play for this team. It’s a mentality I’ve embraced all year. “It’s not just the time of year for me. It’s something that’s been around all year. I’m pretty used to it by now. You almost become numb to it. You face new teams, the other media come in and want to know about it. It’s part of the game.”