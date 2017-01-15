Blunting Green Bays Rodgers would be Marinellis just reward

As they wandered, thin in depth and frequently oblivious to flying objects, the Dallas Cowboys were shadowed throughout the preseason by one dominant cliche: the Cowboys, we chanted with assurance, would go as far this season as their defence can take them.And so here we are in the middle of January and coordinator Rod Marinelli’s patchwork defence has taken the Cowboys — even carried them on certain Sundays — to the brink of the NFC title game.Postseason honours are certainly due the two rookies, running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott, and the draft-enriched offensive line fully deserves all of its Pro Bowl honours. Head coach Jason Garrett, likewise, should be a heavy favourite for NFL coach of the year.But Marinelli, too, has earned something, anything. The job he has done this season, mixing and matching, plugging and patching, hiding his unit’s weaknesses while forcing opponents toward his defence’s strengths, has been honours-worthy.The 67-year-old Vietnam vet won’t get the league’s assistant coach of the year award. That trinket seems to annually go to the Wade Phillips and Steve Spagnuolos of the NFL world.Article Continued BelowLost in the neon of Prescott’s and Elliott’s arrivals, however, has been a defence that allowed 20 or fewer points in 10 of 16 games this season. A defence, unlike the Cowboys’ offence, that lists only two first-round draft picks (Morris Claiborne, Byron Jones) on its depth chart. A defence with 11 players who were either undrafted free agents or selected in the sixth or seventh rounds of the NFL draft.That’s what Marinelli was handed and yet here he is, still finding ways to get his defence off the field in the middle of January.The season’s sternest test will come Sunday, when the Cowboys try to stop Aaron Rodgers and the league’s hottest team, the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys sacked Rodgers once during their 30-16 win over the Packers in October.

