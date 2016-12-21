Bob Hartley lands in Latvia with national team coaching job

RIGA, LATVIA—Bob Hartley has been named head coach of the Latvian men’s hockey team.He was most recently the head coach of the NHL’s Calgary Flames, who fired Hartley on May 3 and subsequently replaced him with Glen Gulutzan.Hartley, 56, will be the second NHL coach to stand behind Latvia’s bench after Ted Nolan, who guided the team from 2011 to 2014.Hartley’s contract is for one year with an option for a second, the Latvian Ice Hockey Federation said on its website.The Hawkesbury, Ont., native coached the Colorado Avalanche to a Stanley Cup in 2001 and also coached the Atlanta Thrashers from 2003 to 2007.Article Continued BelowHe won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year in 2015 after coaching the Flames to a 45-30-7 record and into the second round of playoffs.But Calgary backslid 20 points in 2015-16 and Hartley was sacked.He’s coached in Europe before. Hartley spent the 2011-12 season with the Zurich Lions in Switzerland before he was hired by the Flames.

