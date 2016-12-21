A few weeks ago, I reviewed a book about Jeff Gordon and suggested it would make a great Christmas present. Today, I want to tell you about another book that would make any auto racing fan happy to find under the tree on Christmas morning – and you only have a couple of days left (although I’m amazed how quickly computer-ordered stuff arrives these days).Called “Lionheart: Remembering Dan Wheldon,” it’s the story of the British racing driver who died at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in a horrendous IndyCar Series pileup in 2011.Authors (actually, organizers and/or editors) Andy Hallbery and Jeff Olson did something different with this book: instead of writing it all themselves, they asked people that Wheldon raced with and against, going all the way back to his karting days, to reminisce about him as a talent and a person.As well as drivers – Jenson Button, Danica Patrick, Jimmy Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr., among them – they also asked people who are part of the IndyCar scene – reporters and photographers and marketing people = to write about Dan. When they put it all together, stories and spectacular photographs, they came up with a magnificent book.Wheldon was probably good enough to race in F1 but came to North America because he didn’t have the money to pay his way up the European formula-car ladder. He raced in USF2000, Toyota Atlantic and Indy Lights on this side of the Atlantic before starting his IndyCar career with a few races in 2002.Article Continued BelowHis launch was spectacular. He was Rookie of the Year in 2003, won the Indianapolis 500 and the series title in 2005 and repeated (for all intents and purposes) as IndyCar champ in 2006 (he and Sam Hornish were tied in points but Hornish had more wins). By 2011, despite points finishes the previous four seasons of fourth, fourth, tenth and ninth, he was out of a ride.So he did a one-off at the Indy 500 and won the world’s most famous race for the second time. Then he spent the rest of the season helping with television coverage of IndyCar races and testing the new Dallara chassis that would be introduced for the 2012 season.Now, read that previous paragraph again. In nine seasons, he was top rookie, series champion once (and nearly twice) and a two-time Indy 500 winner. In 2010, he was second in The Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Pretty good, if you ask me. But, as a result, he – apparently – wasn’t good enough to be employed full-time while lesser talents such as J.R. Hildebrand (who replaced him when he was fired from his previous gig), Vitor Meira and E.J. Viso had season-long contracts.

