Both L.A. and Paris may get Olympic Games in unprecedented double vote

AARHUS, DENMARK—The two bid cities in the 2024 Olympic race addressed voters and sports leaders on Tuesday. Only one talked about “the elephant in the room.”That is a possible double vote IOC President Thomas Bach has repeatedly hinted at, which could give Los Angeles and Paris either the 2024 or 2028 rights in September.“We believe that the ‘24-‘28 conversation makes a lot of sense,” L.A. bid chairman Casey Wasserman told an audience of Olympic stakeholders, “and it’s fortunate that the IOC has two great cities to consider.”Minutes later, Paris officials went on stage and focused on winning a contest that is still only about 2024. For now.“We thought it was obvious to talk about,” Wasserman told reporters after both teams completed 10-minute presentations that both overran.Article Continued BelowStill, L.A. is not offering to stand aside to let Paris have 2024 — exactly 100 years after the French capital last hosted the Olympics — and willingly take a hosting duty 11 years away.Citing Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo as a good friend, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti told reporters that the cities could start as “friends not competitors” if the IOC formally starts talks to open up the 2024 rules to include 2028.Hidalgo got her shots in at L.A. earlier as both teams traded pointed barbs on stage that stayed within the IOC rules of courtesy and not criticizing an opponent.