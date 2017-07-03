Bottom giving out as Red Sox rout Jays and complete sweep

“Sometimes this game can knock you pretty good.” There wasn’t much else for Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons to say on Sunday evening after his team suffered its worst loss of the season at the hands of the Boston Red Sox, a 15-1 drubbing that included a career-high eight-RBI afternoon for visiting right fielder Mookie Betts and an eight-run top of the seventh for the American League East leaders, off a tandem of relievers Glenn Sparkman and Jeff Beliveau. It wasn’t just the blowout game — Toronto’s 81st of the year, the midway point of its season — that knocked the home team down for the count. The loss wrapped up a 1-5 homestand against the Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, a set of games that was supposed to be an opportunity for the Jays to make up ground in the division. But Toronto was outscored 34-11 in those six games, finally swept in a series of three games or more for the first time this season. And then there were the standings at day’s end: The Jays were 9 1/2 games back of Boston with six teams between thems and the second wild-card spot. Article Continued BelowCatcher Russell Martin wouldn’t say Toronto’s 14-run loss signalled rock bottom for the Jays; the team has been as many as 10 1/2 games back. But that was in early May, toward the end of the team’s first slump this season. At the time, Toronto made it clear that was the only rut it could afford if it wanted to be a playoff team. “We didn’t play well today,” Martin said. “We didn’t really have a good series at all. We got outplayed, so we’ve got to bounce back.”Joe Biagini was on the mound for what could be his final start this year, should Aaron Sanchez return to the rotation come Friday after finishing a rehab assignment with the Buffalo Bisons.