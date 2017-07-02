Bouchard must get the focus back on her tennis: DiManno

WIMBLEDON—What was she thinking?While there is doubt about the fortitude between Genie Bouchard’s ears, there’s no doubt about the firmness of her ass.Yet again the concupiscent and perplexing star of Canadian women’s tennis — albeit a star of waning brilliance — has shifted focus from her game to her other . . . assets.Female athletes are too often measured, and rewarded via endorsements, by their physical attributes. But Bouchard is frequently the architect of her own Eugenie’s Secrets celebrity: pulchritude over prowess.After falling to Francesca Schiavone in the first round of the Mallorca Open less than a fortnight ago, launching her grass-court season, the 23-year-old hung languid and sultry on the beaches of Spain with hockey player boyfriend Jordan Caron. Since nothing is private anymore, certainly not in the selfie-documented Genie World, the Westmount native posted an eye-popping pinup photo on Instagram of her beauteously bathing-suited body. A bathing suit that amounted to little more than butt floss.Article Continued BelowSuch exhibitionism doesn’t auger particularly well for the Grand Slam dazzler of just three seasons ago, a young woman who is in ever-increasing threat of turning into this millennium’s Anna Kournikova. When what Bouchard really wants to be is the 2.0 version of Maria Sharapova, sans the cheating stuff.As, indeed, Bouchard forcefully called out the doping-nailed Sharapova, a five-time Slam champion, showing herself to be a player of considerable brass on the women’s circuit. Then, even more forcefully, the Canadian put the boot to the come-backing Russian tennis goddess, dumping her in a thrilling Madrid Open showdown. “I definitely had some extra motivation,” Bouchard told reporters afterward. “Obviously I had never beaten her before and also given the circumstances. I was actually quite inspired before the match because I had a lot of players coming up to me privately wishing me good luck.”It’s turned into a diverting smash-mouth match-up since that May event, as the two femmes take Twitter digs at each other. Pity there won’t be any court-clash at the All England Club, as Sharapova’s wild-card redemption tour has stalled due to a thigh injury. The former World No. 1 pulled out of Wimbledon and the entire grass-court season. Presumably her rehab won’t be expedited by chucking back meldonium.