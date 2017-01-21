Bouchards Aussie Open ending raises doubts: Cox

It has become very difficult to sort out where Eugenie Bouchard is headed, how much is real and how much is media relations, whether there’s progress back from the crater in which she found her tennis career or whether she’s just spinning her wheels.We know it’s not over, that’s for sure. What’s hard to tell is whether this latest “comeback” of hers — the 22-year-old calls it a “restart” — is likely to lead to a return to the upper echelon of the women’s game 2 ½ years after she peaked with an appearance in the 2014 Wimbledon singles final.As was the case this week in Melbourne, she can look sharp, focused and aggressive, and then awkward, uncertain and capable of dubious decisions, all within a set. Or a single game. That was very much the case Friday in her third-round match at the Australian Open against Coco Vandeweghe of the United States.Bouchard had steamrolled two weaker players in her first two matches, and this looked to be not only a winnable match against the hard-hitting Vandeweghe, ranked 35th in the world, but also an opportunity for Bouchard to put on display the new level of fitness and commitment to the game she’s been touting for several weeks.Instead of being secretive and wary of media coverage, Bouchard had spoken publicly about her training sessions, some with legendary fitness guru Gil Reyes, as she sought to convince the tennis world that she had fine-tuned her focus and was set to really zero in on tennis now.Article Continued BelowShe dropped the first set to Vandeweghe, but won the second. In the third, serving more strategically and effectively than she had in some time, she jumped ahead a break and looked set to put the American away. There were some really encouraging moments in terms of game management, and her demeanour and body language were much more positive.But serving to go up 5-3 in the final set, she faltered, as has become her habit. The serve strayed and she was broken. “I can’t let that slip away,” she told reporters afterwards. “I think I was too caught up in the moment on a couple of those points.”