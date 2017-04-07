Boyle tells young Leafs to block out blue and white noise

Brian Boyle has seen and experienced a lot in his days in hockey. That’s essentially why the centre was acquired at the trade deadline. So, his young Maple Leafs teammates — who are trying to clinch the team’s first post-season appearance since 2013 — would be wise to listen to the advice of a veteran of 100 Stanley Cup playoff games.He says he’s seen good teams lose because they got away from their plan, the style that got them to their heights.“You try so hard to be the guy. I think it comes from a good place,” said Boyle. “But you just have to play the game that got you there. It’s not going off the page. You need to stay with what got you there as a player, and what got you there as a team.“The battles and opportunities to rise to the occasion present themselves. You can’t go looking for them and get yourself out of whack and all wound up.”Article Continued BelowThe next opportunity for the Maple Leafs to rise to the occasion comes on Saturday night against the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins at the Air Canada Centre. Boyle says the team needs to reach deep down inside to rise up.“It’s a little bit more compete. It’s a little bit more things that aren’t quite X’s and O’s,” said Boyle. “We think we learned a bit of a lesson (in Thursday night’s loss to Tampa). We still have a great opportunity.“If you can learn lessons along the way, it’s definitely a benefit. People talk about experience. That’s what it’s all about.”