Brad Gushue continues world curling championship dominance

EDMONTON—The numbers are in Brad Gushue's favour at the men's world curling championship.He beat Jaap Van Dorp of the Netherlands 8-3 on Wednesday for his eighth straight win. Gushue has outscored his opponents 67-27 overall and games have been called early on six occasions.Each early finish will help Gushue and his team stay fresh for the playoffs. The St. John's skip is still bothered by a hip/groin injury so any saved throws are welcomed."It's a huge positive," Gushue said. "The less I can be on it the better, to be honest. At this point I don't need more reps or more volume. I feel comfortable with the ice and I feel comfortable with how I'm throwing it."So if I can keep the fatigue down and be ready come the weekend, I think that's a positive."Gushue can secure a spot in Friday's Page playoff 1-2 game with a victory over Japan's Yusuke Morozumi on Wednesday afternoon at the Northlands Coliseum.