Brad Gushue rink on a roll at world curling championship

EDMONTON—Canada's Brad Gushue wanted to build on his team's strong performance during the national playdowns in his first appearance at the Ford World Men's Curling Championship.His St. John's rink has done just that over the first few days at the Northlands Coliseum. It should give pause to other teams hoping to reach the top step of the podium."I think we're in a little bit better form to be quite honest," Gushue said Monday. "For this early, we're certainly (playing well). As you guys saw at the Brier, we struggled the first five games. But here I think we're building."I don't think we're firing on all cylinders yet but I certainly like where we are."Gushue electrified Mile One Centre in his hometown last month with a victory over Kevin Koe in the Tim Hortons Brier final.The 2006 Olympic champion is off to a strong start in his first world men's appearance at 4-0. The latest victory was an 8-2 rout of Scotland's David Murdoch on Monday afternoon.Gushue was scheduled to play American John Shuster in the evening draw.In other games, Sweden's Niklas Edin held off Japan's Yusuke Morozumi 8-5, China's Rui Liu dumped Dutch skip Jaap van Dorp 9-3 and Norway's Steffen Walstad got by Russia's Alexey Stukalskiy 5-3.