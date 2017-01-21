Brampton striker Cyle Larin has European game in his sights

Canadian striker Cyle Larin has shown he belongs in Major League Soccer with 31 goals in his first two seasons. But the young Orlando City star has his sights farther afield down the line.“I’ve always wanted to play in Europe — either it’s now or it’s later ,” the 21-year-old from Brampton, Ont., told a recent MLS media roundtable in Manhattan Beach, Calif. “But I think when the time is right, I’ll go.“I mean everyone wants to play in the English Premier League or (Spain’s) La Liga, the best players are there. Or the other great teams in Europe or the European Champions League. One day I’ll be there. I have dreams to play there. When the time’s right.”Orlando captain Kaka has no doubts Larin can cut it in Europe.“Cyle is a very good player,” said the veteran Brazilian international. “The third season (with Larin) for us will be great but I think Cyle can play in a big team in Europe as well.”Article Continued BelowLarin left the University of Connecticut after his sophomore year and was selected first overall by Orlando in the 2015 draft. The six-foot-two 190-pounder scored 17 goals to win rookie of the year honours.The Canadian international kept rolling last season, with 14 goals and three assists. He was named to the MLS all-star game.“Cyle is a big surprise, because the second season normally is the worst one for the young guys,” Kaka said. “Because everybody knows him, the way that he plays. The marking is different . . . And he had a very good season. He scored a lot of goals. I think Cyle can go a long way.”