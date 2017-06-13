Breaking down the Blue Jays and Rays

The Blue Jays open a key series against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight at 7:07. Here’s what you need to know:Roof status: UndecidedStarting pitchers: RH Jacob Faria (1-0, 1.42) vs. RH Marco Estrada (4-4, 4.04)Where they stand: The Jays currently sit fifth in the AL East, eight games behind the leading Yankees. The Jays are 1 1/2 games behind the second wild-card Rays and Indians. There are eight teams within two games of the second wild-card.On the horizon: Following completion of the two-game series vs. the Rays, the homestand concludes with a three-game weekend set vs. the White Sox. Article Continued BelowSTILL ONE GAME BELOW .500 The Jays have not been at the .500 mark all season and have a chance to reach the break-even mark on Tuesday vs. the Rays. The Jays are 0-5 in five games they have entered at one-game below .500, losing twice to the Yankees and once each to the O’s, Rays and A’s. The Jays are 5-5 in June, after an 18-10 month of May.JAYS SELECT HIGH SCHOOL CATCHER