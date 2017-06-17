Brooke Henderson leads after second round of Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH.—Brooke Henderson bogeyed the final two holes for a 4-under 67, leaving the 19-year-old Canadian with a two-stroke lead Friday in the Meijer LPGA Classic.Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., had seven birdies — four in a row on Nos. 9-12 — and three bogeys to reach 12-under 130 and break the 36-hole record at Blythefield. She had a one-stroke lead Thursday after an opening 63.Her approach on the par-4 17th rolled down a hill and she two-putted.“Could have been really close to being a great shot,” Henderson said. “I practiced that shot in the practice rounds and it jumped forward on the first bounce there and I don’t think I got that today. So, unfortunately, it’s a tough hole and I just came away with bogey, which is not really what I was looking for.”On the par-4 18th, she missed the green, left her chip well short and missed the long par putt.Article Continued Below“I kind of let emotions get into things and I was chasing birdie to try and get it back,” Henderson said. “Unfortunately, two bogeys to finish. Hopefully, that just gives me a little bit more motivation going into tomorrow.”Maude-Aimee Leblanc (65) of Sherbrooke, Que., is 5 under while Hamilton’s Alena Sharp (72) is 3 under. Calgary’s Jennifer Ha shot an opening round 64 but faltered to an 80 on Friday to miss the cut. Augusta James of Bath, Ont., also missed the cut.Fellow major champion Lexi Thompson, coming off a playoff loss to Ariya Jutanugarn on Sunday in Canada, followed her opening 64 with a 68 to join 2016 runner-up Carlota Ciganda (64) and Mi Jung Hur (66) at 10 under.