Brooke Henderson one shot short at Womens PGA Championship

OLYMPIA FIELDS, ILL.—Danielle Kang birdied the final hole to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour title, edging Canadian Brooke Henderson, the defending champion.Kang bogeyed the tricky par-3 17th, and Henderson closed with two birdies to move into a tie for the lead, coming up just short on a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th. But Kang responded with two solid shots to get to the green in two, and then two-putted for the victory."I just told myself it was my week. It was my day," Kang said.It was another great finish for the LPGA Tour's second major of the season. The 19-year-old Henderson beat Lydia Ko in a playoff last year at Sahalee in Washington.The 24-year-old Kang trailed Henderson and Chella Choi by one after she bogeyed the par-4 10th at Olympia Fields. But Kang moved in front with four consecutive birdies on Nos. 11-14, getting hot with her putter at the right time.Kang also had a clutch 21-foot par putt at 16 on her way to a 4-under 68 and the winner's check of $525,000 (U.S.). Henderson closed with a 66 to finish a stroke back, and Chella Choi, who was tied with Kang for the lead coming into the day, was third at 10-under after a 71.Kang's previous best finish in a major was a tie for 14th in the 2012 U.S. Women's Open.Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., made a strong bid for a repeat title in the event, jumping up the leaderboard with three birdies in her first seven holes. But the eastern Ontario native had nine consecutive pars in the middle of the round.