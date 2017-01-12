Buffalo Bills make Sean McDermott new head coach

ORCHARD PARK, N. Y. — The Buffalo Bills are putting their faith in Sean McDermott to fix their underperforming defence and restore relevance to a franchise that hasn’t reached the playoffs since the Music City Miracle loss in January 2000.The Bills announced on Wednesday they agreed to hire the Carolina Panthers defensive co-ordinator to be their next head coach. The deal was reached shortly after McDermott conducted his second interview with the team in eight days. The 42-year-old has no previous head-coaching experience and spent the past six seasons overseeing the Panthers defence.McDermott replaces Rex Ryan, who was fired two weeks ago for failing to deliver on his bold promises to build the Bills into a bully.McDermott becomes the team’s ninth head coach since the 1999 season, when Buffalo last made the playoffs under Wade Phillips. The Bills season ended with 22-16 loss in an AFC wild card playoff game at Tennessee, where Frank Wycheck’s lateral to Kevin Dyson set up a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the final seconds.The Bills have managed just two winning records since — 9-7 in both 2004 and 2014 — and extended the NFL’s longest active playoff drought to 17 years following a 7-9 finish this season.Article Continued BelowMcDermott has 18 seasons of NFL experience, spending his first 12 years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He started as a scouting co-ordinator for two years, then mentored under late defensive co-ordinator Jim Johnson. He eventually succeeded Johnson in 2009.In college, McDermott played safety at William and Mary, where he spent two years playing with current Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.He takes over a team in Buffalo that featured the NFL’s top running attack but an underperforming defence in two seasons under Ryan.

