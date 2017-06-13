Buffalo Sabres GM Jason Botterill coy about coaches

BUFFALO, N.Y.—With the Stanley Cup final out of the way, Sabres general manager Jason Botterill has resumed the team’s coaching search with the expectation to make a decision by early next week.In a text sent to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Botterill declined to reveal which candidates from the Cup finalists he still intends to interview after Pittsburgh beat Nashville to win the championship in Game 6 on Sunday. When asked specifically about his interest in Pittsburgh’s Rick Tocchet and Nashville’s Phil Housley, Botterill would only say: “I have respect for both of the coaches mentioned.”Read more:Creative Penguins built to win, and to last: CoxFlorida Panthers hire Bob Boughner as head coachArticle Continued BelowThe newly hired GM has already interviewed numerous candidates, including Washington assistant Todd Reirden. Botterill, however, was forced to place the search on hold because NHL rules prevented him from interviewing assistant coaches on teams still competing in the playoffs.Botterill was hired last month after the Sabres fired both GM Tim Murray and coach Dan Bylsma in April.Botterill has an immediate connection to Tocchet. Botterill spent the previous 10 years working his way up the Penguins’ ranks to eventually become the team’s assistant GM.