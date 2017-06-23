Bulls loss Raptors gain on NBA draft night

The best thing that happened for the Raptors in the NBA draft might have been that the Chicago Bulls took a step back.On a night that was far more fizzle than flash, the Raptors stuck with the 23rd pick — selecting Indiana’s Ogugua (OG) Anunoby, a London-born, United States-raised son of a Nigerian father — but what went on around them was of more significance.Given that the Bulls routinely beat the Raptors and have for years, Chicago’s decision to start a rebuilding process by moving Jimmy Butler and No. 16 to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Khris Dunn and the No. 7 pick weakened one of Toronto’s Eastern Conference rivals and that can’t be a bad thing.Toronto’s own pick, a 19-year-old coming off knee surgery in January that will likely keep Anunoby on the sidelines until at least training camp, is a look to the longer-term future.“They told us he’s ahead of schedule, but what date that is, I don’t know,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “We’re going to get his program right from when he leaves here, from the press conference tomorrow.Article Continued Below“Alex McKechnie (Toronto’s director of sports science) is one of the best in the league. He’s got some of the best people in Los Angeles working for him . . . so we want to make sure we start him out right now in that program and get it going as soon as possible.”The six-foot-eight Anunoby, who has a seven-foot-two wingspan, is considered a far more polished defensive player today, able to guard multiple positions through his season and a half with the Hoosiers.“He fits in the way we want as far as switching is concerned. He can guard one through five, easily. As far as the way we want to switch, he fits into that.