Bulls no Raptors when teammates take opposite sides

As the Chicago Bulls go through an unimaginably public airing of dirty laundry and internal strife, with players screaming at each other on social media and in post-game rip jobs, the Toronto Raptors know they do a tremendous job at keeping any issues in house.It’s not that they have ever reached the level of public acrimony that exists now among Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo with the Bulls but if it even got close to that, they say they would know how to nip it in the bud.“We all have issues, but I think our guys are pretty good at keeping it in and keeping it to ourselves,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said Friday. “It’s just like your family. Everybody’s got issues in your family and you don’t go to your next-door neighbour and air your dirty laundry.“It’s being professional, being together and being tied together, because at the end of the day we’ve got to go out and compete together out on the floor.”After Wade and Butler lashed out at younger teammates after a Wednesday night loss, Rondo blasted the two through his Instagram account. Wade fired back through the same channels and general manager Gar Forman and coach Fred Hoiberg had to address the public meltdown on Friday.Article Continued BelowThe Raptor locker room may not always be sweetness and light, but they can’t see things getting to that point.“At the end of the day, if it happened we would handle it,” Kyle Lowry said Friday morning. “Luckily we have a great group of guys and we go out there and we know what our jobs are and we try to get it done.”BEBE’S BLOCKS: Lucas Nogueira has put himself in some pretty select company. The Raptors big man began play on Friday night ranked eighth in the NBA in blocked shots, averaging 1.76 per game. With 65 blocks this season, only he and Philadelphia rookie sensation Joel Embiid have more than 60 in fewer than 800 minutes this season. Nogueira also had a stretch of 31 straight games with at least one block (Nov. 20 to Jan. 25) to eclipse the franchise record of 22 games, set by Marcus Camby in 1998.