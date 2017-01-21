Busy Blue Jay Stroman shows off new jersey at Rogers Centre

Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman’s plate is full, and he couldn’t be happier about it.In addition to his daily workouts, Stroman’s clothing line continues to grow, and he has plans to launch a new fashion blog called “Fresh Beyond Spikes” in the coming weeks. Tack on preparation for the World Baseball Classic and the 2017 regular season, and Stroman is a pitcher on the go.“I’m someone who does much better with more on my plate than less on my plate,” he said Friday. “I’ve always been that way. Having other things to distract me helps lock me in when I have to be out on the mound.”Stroman got the ball rolling on his HDMH (Height Doesn’t Measure Heart) plans in 2009 as a freshman at Duke University. The five-foot-eight native of Medford, N.Y., serves as creative designer for an apparel line that includes hoodies, T-shirts, tank tops and beanies.The business is run by his family members out of his Long Island residence.Article Continued Below“I literally just went home and my house is now like a warehouse,” Stroman said. “I had to go home and buy a shed so we could put a bunch of boxes and stuff in the backyard. My family is loving it. They’re having a bunch of fun doing it. It’s fun, so it’s something that we’re going to continue to do. We have a great following.”Fashion is a passion for the Blue Jays right-hander and could be something he takes to a higher level when his playing days are done. For now, the 25-year-old right-hander is locked in on getting ready for the upcoming season.“First and foremost is bringing a championship to this city,” he said. “That always is (the case). Everything else is secondary.”