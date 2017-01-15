Butch Carters Canadian Basketball League vision finally takes shape

Yes, Butch Carter hears the skeptics whispering that his fledgling pro hoops circuit, the Canadian Basketball League, will never fly.And, yes, the former head coach of the Toronto Raptors knows his league, which tipped off Dec. 11 before a handful of fans in Hamilton, could have launched with more publicity.But, no, he doesn’t think those obstacles will stop him from building a league he hopes will incubate talent for higher-level pro basketball. Two years ago Carter unveiled his vision of a league with a long-term broadcast deal and teams spread coast to coast. Last month a scaled-down version of that vision began play. The CBL’s four teams are all located within an hour of Toronto, and their games are set to appear on Yes TV.But Carter isn’t concerned with the size of the splash his league has made so far. He’s just happy he made the leap. And he’s confident that southern Ontario, already home to the NBA, the D-League and the National Basketball League of Canada, can support yet another brand of basketball.Article Continued Below“You can’t do anything about the chatter,” Carter says. “If you have a chance, you just have to get started.”The four CBL teams —Scarborough, Durham (Oshawa), Hamilton and Wellington (Guelph) — with play a combined 52 games this season, with weekly matchups appearing on Yes, where the league has bought airtime.Rosters feature a mix of local talent, U.S. college journeymen and American high school stars who lack the grades to play college ball. Players earn between $1,500 and $3,500 a month, but Carter says none of them joined the CBL to get rich.

