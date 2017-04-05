Calgarys 88 Olympic sliding track is getting a $20-million makeover

Calgary’s Olympic sliding track is getting a makeover after three decades and a quarter of a million bobsled, luge and skeleton runs.A $20-million renovation scheduled for the summer of 2018 will dramatically alter the upper section of the track at Canada Olympic Park, which has been the home of Canada’s sliding teams since it was built for the 1988 Winter Games.Canadians have won six bobsled and four skeleton medals at the Olympics, including five gold, since then.The current track is the shape of a Y with the upper section of the bobsled/skeleton track merging with the luge track a third of the way down the course.The bobsled section of the Y will be removed and bob and skeleton athletes will instead slide the luge course.Article Continued BelowSo after stampeding down the in-run and loading their sleds, they’ll veer left down a curvy section instead of heading right through lazier turns.The first four corners of the 1,500-metre bob track have always been “kind of slow and kind of lame,” said former bobsled pilot Lyndon Rush, who is an Olympic bronze medallist.Now a coach of the Canadian team, Rush did test runs with a crew from the men’s luge start in the fall of 2014. He says switching over to the luge track makes the early part of a bob course more interesting to drive.