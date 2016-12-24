Canada aiming for a golden finish at world juniors

The goal is gold.That’s Team Canada’s goal every year at the IIHF world under-20 championship, of course, but it doesn’t always work out. Sometimes they’re sent home from the world juniors with their tails between their legs — like last year, after a sixth-place finish in Finland — muttering about how much better the rest of the world is getting.But on home ice — starting on Boxing Day against Russia at the Air Canada Centre, and finishing with the medal round in Montreal — expectations couldn’t be higher.“The ultimate goal is obviously a gold,” says Scott Salmond, vice-president of hockey operations for Hockey Canada, “but we’re focused on what it takes to get to gold. Say the goal is to climb Mount Everest, but if you only focus on the goal you’re going to miss a few steps along the way.”Article Continued BelowThe Americans boast a solid lineup of older, drafted players with as much scoring ability as Canada, while Russian speed and skill will be on display. But most believe Canada is the favourite, even if the team lacks star power.“Canada can do it,” said Maple Leafs assistant GM Mark Hunter. “I think they look better this year. I like their team. They’re going to be fine.”Every member of Team Canada has already been drafted by an NHL club, including top scorers such as Taylor Raddysh of the Erie Otters and five players returning from last year.

