Canada could be a winner in World Cup expansion: Feschuk

It’s already the world’s most popular sporting event. It’s already a $5-billion (U.S.) cash cow. So naturally the World Cup of soccer appears on the verge of expansion.That’s the way of the sports world, where even the biggest perpetually seek to get bigger. On Tuesday it’s expected FIFA will vote to enlarge the World Cup from 32 teams to as many 48 beginning with the 2026 tournament.What it will do for the soccer is a point that will be hotly debated. “The quality is going to go down significantly,” Craig Forrest, the Sportsnet analyst and former Canadian international, was saying Monday. Still, it’s a move that is expected to be good for FIFA’s cash flow, with hundreds of millions in additional revenue projected. And it has potential to be good for Canada, too. Article Continued BelowA Canadian team has only qualified for the World Cup once, in 1986, when the tournament was a 24-team affair. A 48-team field would obviously smooth the road to future berths. While many of the additional tournament slots are expected to be earmarked for teams in Africa and Asia — and while such allocations will surely be made by the power brokers in the blue blazers in due time and wholly above board, as is the sport’s custom — it has been theorized that the CONCACAF region, of which Canada is a member, would also receive more World Cup representation. CONCACAF currently gets three World Cup slots plus a berth in a qualifier for the chance at a fourth. A total of, say, six slots in the newly expanded system would bring Canada welcome hope of future participation.“If it does go to six, we should be shouting from the treetops that we’re going to be one of those six. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be,” said Bob Lenarduzzi, a member of Canada’s 1986 World Cup team who currently serves as president of the Vancouver Whitecaps.

