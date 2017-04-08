Canada falls to U.S. in world womens hockey final

PLYMOUTH, MICH.—The United States won their fourth straight women’s world hockey championship with a 3-2 overtime win over Canada on Friday.Hilary Knight scored the winner at 10:17 of the extra period in front of a sellout crowd of 3,500 at USA Hockey Arena.“It hurts. There’s no doubt about that,” said Canada coach Laura Schuler. “You never want to hear another person’s anthem.”Kacey Bellamy scored twice for the Americans and goaltender Nicole Hensley made 28 saves in the win.Canada and the U.S. have clashed for gold in all 18 women’s world championships dating back to Ottawa in 1990.Article Continued BelowThe U.S. has now won seven of the last eight gold medals, while Canada hasn’t finished first since 2012.The American women have also run the table of titles this Olympic quadrennial since falling 3-2 in overtime to Canada in the gold-medal game of the 2014 Olympics.Meghan Agosta and Brianne Jenner replied for Canada. Shannon Szabados made 37 saves in her first international women’s hockey final since the 2014 Olympics.