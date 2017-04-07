Canada headed to gold-medal game after blanking Finland at worlds

PLYMOUTH, MICH.—World titles have been scarce lately for the Canadian women’s hockey team, but they have another chance to end the drought.A 4-0 win over Finland on Thursday sent Canada to Friday’s gold-medal game of the women’s world championship.Canada will face the winner of the other semifinal between defending champion United States and Germany.Read more:Canada’s women’s team ‘shocked’ by NHL decision to skip Winter OlympicsArticle Continued BelowCanadians dominate Russians to get first women’s world hockey winThe Canadians have now reached the final in all 18 women’s championship dating back to the first in Ottawa in 1990. They’ve won gold 10 times.But the Americans have beaten Canada in the final of seven of the last eight, including last year’s 1-0 overtime victory in Kamloops, B.C.