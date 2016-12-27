Canada opens world juniors with victory over rival Russia

When Carter Hart was named starting goalie for Team Canada’s world junior opener against Russia on Monday, it confirmed what many observers of the 18-year-old have remarked on the past few years: Hart is a thinking goalie’s goaltender.His success — he’s a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in last June’s draft and is arguably the top junior goalie in the world — has been achieved through mental focus as well as refining his on-ice techniques and play.Hart and the Canadians jumped out to a good start against arch rival Russia, firing a pair of second-period goals en route to a 5-3 win before a charged-up crowd at the Air Canada Centre.Tyson Jost gave Canada an early 1-0 lead during a dominating first period for the Canadians, but Mikhail Sergachyov, a Montreal Canadiens draft pick, got a wrist shot through a crowd for a 1-1 tie on only the second shot of the period for Russia.Canada, playing well down low, got a Dylan Strome one-timer and a nice goal from Nicolas Roy to take a 3-1 lead after two periods. Mathew Barzal and Strome, with his second of the game, put Canada out to a 5-2 lead in the third.Article Continued BelowThat lead seemed safe, but Hart had a stoppable wrister from Yegor Rykov sneak under his arm. Kirill Kaprizov also beat Hart, who made some key saves as well but allowed three goals on the first 15 shots he faced.Ever since he was ranked either first or second among draft eligible goalies by NHL Central Scouting last season, Hart’s mental preparations have come under closer scrutiny.Hart relies, in part, on John Stevenson’s Zone Performance Psychology of Edmonton, which is near his home in Sherwood Park.

