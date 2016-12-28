Canada overpowers Slovakia at world juniors

There was a conversation between Canadian coach Dominique Ducharme and Maple Leafs bench boss Mike Babcock in June that helped set the template for Canada’s world junior team.Ducharme was sitting in on meetings with Babcock and the rest of his staff while they were preparing for September’s World Cup and emerged with a message about star players taking lesser roles.“We went into that so that guys could understand that if (Sidney) Crosby and (Steve) Stamkos and (Claude) Giroux are doing that, we can accept it and do it and play less, and play different roles,” said Ducharme. “If the big guys can do it and accept it and leave their ego at the door and play as a team, we can do that, too.”Two games into the world junior hockey championship, Canada appears to be doing just that. Five different scorers hit the board as Canada beat Slovakia 5-0 Tuesday night. That’s makes nine who have found the net for 10 goals in total in two wins so far.“Everyone knows the depth of this team,” said centre Michael McLeod. “Guys are in penalty-killing roles are going to step up and score. There are a lot of offensive guys on this team.”Article Continued BelowMcLeod was positively beaming. The Mississauga native was playing before friends and family at the packed Air Canada Centre, and he scored.“I’ve got tons of family here,” said McLeod. “It’s one of the best things I’ve done in my life.”McLeod is basically the 13th forward, the perfect example of what is meant by “parking your ego at the door.” When players used to big minutes and bigger roles do that, the team is often successful. It has worked at the Olympic level and recently in the World Cup. And it seems to be working here.

