Canada rugby flanker Karen Paquin puts country before cash

Karen Paquin has given up her job twice for her country.The flanker from Quebec City hopes to make that sacrifice pay off this month in Ireland where Canada, runner-up three years ago in France, looks to win the Women's Rugby World Cup.The Canadian women, currently ranked third in the world, open Aug. 9 against No. 23 Hong Kong in Dublin.Canada 'quality underdogs' for Women's Rugby World CupPaquin, who turns 30 on Thursday, left her job as a chemical engineer and her family some five years ago to come west and try out for the national sevens team. Then, after helping Canada to a bronze medal at last summer's Rio Olympics, she gave up her carded status with the sevens squad to rejoin the 15s team.Unlike the men's 15s squad and both the men's and women's sevens sides, the women's 15s team is not officially centralized and receive no carding money, although some players get some financial help from their provinces.