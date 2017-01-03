Canada sets semifinal date with Sweden at world juniors

MONTREAL—It wasn’t pretty, and at times it was downright scary, but Canada is on to the medal round at the world junior hockey championship.It took a three-goal second period and two third-period goals by Julien Gauthier for Canada to beat the Czech Republic 5-3 in a quarter-final game that was perhaps closer than it should have been.“We’re fairly happy about it,” said Gauthier. “It’s a big win for us. It’s a big relief.”Canada didn’t make it out of the quarter-finals last year, losing to Finland, the eventual tournament champion, and placing sixth. But they’ve bettered that now and will face Sweden on Wednesday in one semifinal while the U.S. will play Russia in the other.“It doesn’t matter to us whether it’s the Russians, the Americans or the Swedes,” said defenceman Thomas Chabot, who also scored. “Right now, every single game is hard to win. It’s all the best teams left in the tournament.”Article Continued BelowMitchell Stephens returned from an ankle injury to score a goal and add two assists, while Blake Speers celebrated his 20th birthday with a goal for Canada, which eclipsed 40 shots for the second time in the tournament.David Kase, Simon Stransky and Tomas Soustal scored for the Czechs, who managed 19 shots on Canadian goalie Connor Ingram. But two of the first five went in, and Ingram’s status as the starting goalie is in question after coach Dominique Ducharme called his performance “okay” and said the team would re-evaluate.Sweden easily handled Slovakia 7-3 in their quarter-final and is a perfect 5-0 at the tournament. The Swedes, led by Alexander Nylander’s four goals and five assists, ought to be considered the favourites. They came fourth the last two years and are hoping to top the podium for the first time since 2012 in Calgary. Their only other gold medal came in 1981 in West Germany. They haven’t picked up a world junior since settling for silver at home in Malmo in 2014.

