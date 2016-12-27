Canada vs. Russia means the world at juniors: Arthur

This is Canada’s tournament, but let’s be clear what we mean when we say that. Nobody loves the world junior hockey championships like we do. It has become tradition. The young men lucky or unlucky enough to play know the pressure, know the glory, know the crushing disappointment. They, like so many of us, have watched it all happen on TV. “There’s a lot of history behind these games,” said Team Canada head coach Dominique Ducharme. “To be part of it is one page we can write, it’s our own story now.”Canada’s tournament began with Russia, which at the senior level is not such a worry anymore, but at the world juniors, the Russians had won four of six games against Canada, and had reached the podium in each of the last six tournaments to Canada’s four. When Canada collapsed against Russia in Buffalo in the 2011 final, it was this country’s 10th straight final. Our boys have reached one since. Add a Canada team with a much-scrutinized defence corps, and Russia was no sure thing. Coyotes third overall pick Dylan Strome is the highest-profile Canadian player this time around, and he knows. This is a family tournament for a lot of people, but for some more than others. “(My strongest Canada-Russia memory is) probably 2012, 6-5 Russia. I was at the game. My brother was playing in it,” said Strome, matter-of-factly, referring to his big brother Ryan. Article Continued BelowHe was asked if beating Russia was personal for him, and Strome said, “I mean, I think (for) any Canadian (it’s) personal. We’re not the biggest fans of each other, I think that’s obvious. Every Canadian wants to beat Russia when they play them.”Third period action and a fifth goal from Team Canada brought fans to their feet as they celebrated the win. (Rick Madonik/Toronto star) It was 1-1 after one, and Russia looked fast and skilled when they had room to operate, and a little more flustered when they weren’t. Canada pushed them and pressured them and dominated and went up 2-1 on a power-play goal from Strome, 3-1 on a play that saw Nicholas Roy and Julien Gauthier collide in the slot before Roy scored, and 4-1 on a Matt Barzal power-play goal in the third. They looked dominant.But then, these are different Russians in the world juniors: Canada led that 2011 final 3-0, if you remember, and their 5-1 lead was cut to 5-4 in the final two years ago. A Russian power play goal made it 4-2, but Strome scored on another power play, which was a helpful cushion for when Russia made it 5-3. Canadian goaltending as adventure is another tradition, but considering everything, this game was seen as a real test. Canada out-shot Russia 37-17, and won 5-3. Canada passed.

