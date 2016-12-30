Canada wins, faces U.S. for first in Group A at world juniors

Given that Canada was playing Latvia, it should be no surprise that events off the ice were more dramatic than those on it.Canada did as expected on the ice, pummelling Latvia 10-2 Thursday night while running its record to 3-0 in Pool B at the world junior championship. That sets up a showdown for first place against Team USA on Saturday in the round-robin finale.Four goals from Taylor Raddysh (two on the power play), two by Matt Barzal (one short-handed), and singles from Nicolas Roy (power play), Michael McLeod, Anthony Cirelli and Julien Gauthier made sure Canadian fans at the Air Canada Centre could watch their team’s speed and skill without worrying about the outcome. By the halfway point of the second period, Latvia had used both goalies and its timeout.Raddysh’s four goals, by the way, tied him with Mario Lemieux, Simon Gagne and Brayden Schenn for most goals in one game by a Canadian in this tournament.That said, Latvia was a more spirited opponent than Slovakia, keeping up with Canada on the shot clock — until the halfway mark of the second period. That gave Canada coach Dominique Ducharme a better look at goalie Carter Hart, who allowed three goals in the opening win over Russia and will probably be Canada’s goalie the rest of the way.Article Continued BelowLeafs prospect Martins Dzierkals was one of Latvia’s scorers, on a breakaway beating his Rouyn-Noranda teammate Philippe Myers on the play.All that happened on a day when Hockey Canada — the governing body for the sport — announced changes at the top while dealing with questions about sagging attendance at its jewel event.Tom Renney will remain as chief executive officer, but will relinquish his title as president of Hockey Canada on July 1. Long-time Hockey Canada staffer Scott Smith will take over as president while also retaining his current title of chief operating officer.

