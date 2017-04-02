HELSINKI—Kaetlyn Osmond was a 3-year-old Teletubby in a Newfoundland town so tiny that just about every kid was given a role in the annual skate show. They’ve named the rink after her now.Gabrielle Daleman was an 8-year-old glued to the TV when Joannie Rochette placed fifth at the 2006 Olympics in Turin. She announced to her parents: “That’s what I want to do, I want to represent Canada, I want to go to the worlds, I want to go the Olympis, I want to win medals and I want to be the best at this sport. And from that point on I skyrocketed.”She never wanted for self-confidence, that girl. Osmond, by contrast, has been riven by injury-induced doubts these past few years: Double surgery for a fractured fibula, the second time to remove a plate and seven screws; a sprained ankle ligament; a pulled groin after landing awkwardly on the splits.Here they both are be-medaled in Helsinki and feted at home, inundated with social media congratulations. They are the silver and bronze ladies at the world figure skating championships, a two-fer podium finish never before achieved by Canadian women.For years and years, Canada’s female singles skaters — with the rare exception of a Rochette or an Elizabeth Manley — had been the punch line to a joke, “The Human Zambonis” as reporters had dubbed them, betting on crashes at major events.Article Continued BelowWe know now, in retrospect — some of us even knew it back when — why Canadian females couldn’t keep up with the international pace, while Americans and Russians and Japanese dominated. In a nutshell, Skate Canada remained unduly wary of allowing young girls to spread their triple-jump wings. It was forbidden for coaches to allow their precocious students to fly.“The thinking with ladies in the past was, when they were young there was that cautiousness of having them do too much — was there the potential for injury?” acknowledges Mike Slipchuk, high performance director at Skate Canada. “What we started to see across the world was these young skaters were coming up, they were doing all the triples at 13, 14.”Skaters, male and female, have to contend with puberty and growth spurts. Only the girls were held back.