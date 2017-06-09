Cassie Campbell-Pascall chuckled when she saw pictures on social media of the Canadian women’s hockey team with their loaded shopping carts.“You laugh because you know what they’re in for,” the former captain said. “They have these big smiles on their faces, but that’s not going to last for long.”The 28 players invited to try out for the 2018 Olympic team are currently toiling in an 18-day boot camp in Fredericton.Read more:Canadian Women’s Hockey League expanding — to ChinaArticle Continued BelowHockey Canada announces invitees for women’s Olympic teamBoot camp has been part of the women’s Olympic preparation since the first one in Valcartier, Que., prior to the 2002 Winter Games, where Canada won the first of four consecutive gold medals in women’s hockey.Campbell-Pascall, who captained the women in 2002 and 2006 before retiring, says the grocery run upon landing at their boot-camp location is the fun part.