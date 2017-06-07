Canadas Alena Sharp learns to keep her golf demons at bay: Feschuk

A wise golfer once said half of golf is fun — the other half is putting. And it was only a few years ago that Alena Sharp was fully miserable about her performance on the greens.Sharp, who’s 36 and from Hamilton, has been a pro golfer since 2003. Before Brooke Henderson came along, Sharp was for a time Canada’s best representative in the women’s game. And last summer in Rio, Sharp and Henderson comprised the national team at the first Olympic golf tournament in more than a century. But as recently as 2012, it was difficult for Sharp to fathom a future so prosperous. She was afflicted with an on-course condition known as the yips. Ben Hogan, the legendary champion, was occasionally paralyzed by them, invariably with a putter clenched in his hands. Ditto Ernie Els, who likened them to “snakes in your brain.” Sharp knew of them, too.“I was afraid to hit a two-footer,” Sharp told me last summer. “I thought I was going to have to quit.”Except Sharp, in the final analysis, never actually believed in the existence of the yips. Article Continued Below“People call it that,” she said. “But it’s weak thinking. It’s like there’s a negative voice, your bad ego trying to mess with you.”A few years on, with Sharp readying to be among the field for this week’s Manulife LPGA Classic at Cambridge’s Whistle Bear Golf Club, which begins Thursday, she is coming off the best year of her career. And as for that wrestling match with her “bad ego” — it’s mostly a thing of the past. Currently sitting 41st on the LPGA money list, she’d be forgiven if her plain old ego allowed for a wee bit of bragging. Not that Sharp is a world-beater just yet, although her coach Tristan Mullally figures she is, at her best, as good as anyone playing on tour. She has certainly made a name as a consummate professional grinder, to use a phrase popularized by a hockey coach named Mike Babcock. She’s also a Leafs fan and a faithful recreational hockey player, skating regularly during her off-season at a rink near her Phoenix home.