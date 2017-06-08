Canadas Andre De Grasse speeds to 200-metre victory in Rome

ROME—Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse blew past the field to post a dominating win in the 200 metres Thursday at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea meet.At 20.01 seconds, De Grasse established a personal season best, keeping him on track to take over the world title from Usain Bolt, who does not plan to compete in the 200 at the world championships in London in August.De Grasse already took silver behind Bolt at last year’s Rio Olympics, pushing the Jamaican great to his limit in the semifinals.This time, De Grasse’s chief competition came from Olympic bronze medallist Christophe Lemaitre of France, who was the runner-up in 20.29 — several strides behind.“This was a relaxed race for me. I wanted to come home and stay relaxed,” De Grasse said. “My coach told me to just hit it and to bring it home well.”Article Continued BelowAmeer Webb of the United States finished third in 20.33 and 18-year-old Italian Filippo Tortu crossed fourth just one hundredth off the podium.Aaron Brown of Toronto was fifth while Brendon Rodney of Brampton was sixth.This was De Grasse’s final 200 before the Canadian trials and worlds.