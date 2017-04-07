Canadas Brad Gushue locks up top spot at world curling championship

EDMONTON—Canada’s Brad Gushue is the first to admit his St. John’s side is not known as a high-scoring team.You wouldn’t know it by looking at the scoresheet at the Ford World Men’s Curling Championship.The unbeaten skip locked up the first seed in the playoffs Thursday by posting his seventh straight rout at the Northlands Coliseum. Gushue’s latest victory was a 9-2 romp over Italy’s Joel Retornaz.Read more:Brad Gushue continues world curling championship dominanceArticle Continued BelowCurlers Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols rocked by NHL’s Olympic passCanada’s Rachel Homan wins women’s world curling championship in clean sweep“We basically try to control the scoreboard,” Gushue said. “We’re more than happy being tied up with the hammer coming home. So this week has been a little bit odd for us to have these lopsided games.