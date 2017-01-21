Canadas Dufour-Lapointe sisters pose a triple threat in moguls skiing

VAL SAINT-COME, QUE.—It was one of the most memorable images of the last Winter Games: two Canadian sisters holding hands on the Olympic podium.Justine Dufour-Lapointe, 19, won Canada’s first gold of those Sochi Olympics, in moguls skiing, while her sister Chloe, 22, won the silver. And, just out of that podium picture was their eldest sister, 25-year-old Maxime, who finished 12th in the same race and is the one who started the family on this incredible journey.A year ago, the sisters finally got the picture they really wanted when they swept the podium — a historic achievement — at the World Cup here in Quebec. Chloe and Justine traded podium positions back and forth for much of the season, with Maxime regularly finishing in the final six. The question among spectators most weekends wasn’t simply which Dufour-Lapointe would land on the podium, it was how many at once?But things are a little different this season. Not a single Dufour-Lapointe or any other Canadian female moguls skier has made it to the podium so far.Article Continued BelowSaturday’s race — on a course named after Alex Bilodeau, Canada’s two-time Olympic moguls champion — is the third of 11 World Cup races this season. Although the sisters are keen to return to their winning ways, they say they’re not obsessing over it.“All I can do is learn from my mistakes, grow and be a better skier every single day I show up on the hill,” Justine said. “I don’t think about the past or the future, I stay in the moment.”It’s Maxime who is well-known for thinking about the present and the future.