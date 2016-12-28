Canadas female swimmers win Canadian Press team of the year

Canada’s female swimmers soared to unexpected heights in 2016.Six Olympic medals followed by another seven in home water at the world short-course championship launched Canada as a world power in women’s swimming.Capping off a remarkable year, the Canadian women’s swim team was crowned the Canadian Press team of the year Wednesday.“Without the female swimmers leading the way, Canada’s effort at the Rio Olympics is middling,” Medicine Hat News sports editor Sean Rooney said. “With them, it’s arguably the best we’ve ever done in a summer Olympiad.“The fact they weren’t expected to do nearly as well is a boon to both national pride and female athletics as a whole.”Article Continued BelowIt’s only the third time in a half-century that a women’s team has earned the award. The women’s soccer team (2012) and the Sandra Schmirler curling rink (1998) were the others.In a survey of editors and broadcasters across the country, the women’s swim team received 15 votes (23 per cent) ahead of the runner-up Toronto Raptors with 11 votes (17 per cent) and the third-place Toronto Blue Jays with nine votes (14 per cent).“They may make more money than us, but man, we get to win this one,” joked Olympic backstroke bronze medallist Hilary Caldwell.

