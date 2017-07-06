Canadas Franoise Abanda pushes Ostapenko to the limit at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON—Françoise Abanda had Venus Williams in her crosshairs.Or so she’d fantasized.Except such a match-up wouldn’t have occurred until later in the week. And while those thoughts were flitting through her mind, going mano-a-mano with the five-time Wimbledon champion, Abanda was still ensconced in the second round of her SW19 debut as a senior player.“To be honest, in my head I was thinking about it too much,” the 20-year-old from Montreal admitted, following her three-set defeat Wednesday evening to Jelena Ostapenko, a lively and entertaining contest that Abanda had a delectable opportunity to wrestle from the surprise French Open victor.“I wanted to play Venus Williams so bad,” Abanda said mournfully of her childhood idol. “It would have been super-cool. Who knows if I’ll get the opportunity again because Venus is near the end of her career. So I don’t know how many years she’s going to be playing. It would have been special.”Article Continued BelowA whole mess of would-have-beens for Abanda, the only Canadian singles female still breathing as dusk began to fall on Day Three at the All England Club. Also, as murmurs in the crowd noted, with a striking physical resemblance to the aforementioned Williams, long-legged and willowy.She’d charged out to seize the first set against Ostapenko 6-4 and had her by the break-point throat in a second set, three points from defeat for the Latvian who had streaked to glory at Roland Garros, denying Simona Halep the trophy. Just 20, like Abanda, Ostapenko was promptly declared the next supernova in women’s tennis.She didn’t play like that for much of Wednesday’s match, flaring forehands high and wide and into the net against a scrappy opponent who came into the main draw as a qualifier. But it was Abanda who faltered when she had Ostapenko on the ropes in a set that went to a tiebreak, where she double-faulted and the Latvian grabbed the opening.